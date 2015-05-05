NewFronts 2015: TLC Launches Digital Hub ‘TLCme’

New York –TLC is extending its brand online with a new digital hub called TLCme, which was announced Tuesday morning during Discovery’s debut NewFront presentation.

The online destination will serve as a community-centric website and will feature a roster of contributors that include Love, Lust or Run host Stacy London. TLCme will have daily content across six different categories: Family, Home, Beauty, Style, Health and Food.

TLCme will launch in conjunction with TLC’s week-long mom-centric programming block “Mother of All Weeks,” which began on Sunday and runs until May 10. TGI Fridays has joined as a launch sponsor for TLCme.

“Our viewers – who we affectionately call our ‘heart seekers’ – come to us seeking a sense of community, and we’ve brought them honest, unfiltered programs with compelling stories that offer just that,” says Scott Lewers, senior VP of multiplatform strategy for TLC. “With TLCme, we’re thrilled to be able to extend this conversation into a space where fans can engage with us and one another in a truly authentic manner.”

Also announced at Discovery’s NewFront was the addition of YouTube adventurer Louis Cole to Seeker, the newest channel from Discovery Digital Networks. Cole’s FunForLouis channel will join the programming lineup of the adventure-themed channel. Seeker will later debut Cole’s new original series Flying the Globe (wt).

“Louis embodies the spirit of Seeker and our dedication to journeys and storytelling that celebrates the world around us and those who are never satisfied with the expected or mundane,” said Tom Lofthouse, senior VP of programming, Discovery Digital Networks. “His charismatic personality and his passion for travel pull us into his beautiful, crazy, chaotic world, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Seeker family.”

Cole, who traveled across six continents in 2014, boasts more than 1.3 million subscribers and 120 million views on YouTube. FunForLouis will be available at SeekerNetwork.com/FunForLouis and on YouTube.

Discovery also announced that it is getting into virtual reality and already has the MythBusters team working on VR features.