NewFronts 2015: Fullscreen Touts Ability to Reach 18-34-Year-Olds

New York – During its debut NewFront Monday afternoon, Fullscreen touted its ability to reach an audience that is increasingly shifting away from traditional television.

“This is probably the most dynamic time in the history of the media business but in many ways its probably the most challenging time,” said Peter Chernin, CEO of the The Chernin Group, noting how many different viewing options that millennials have grown up with. “The bottom is falling out of 18-34 ratings.” Chernin said that Fullscreen reached 1 in 4 people under the age of 35.

Fullscreen is developing production solutions with Nielsen and Millward Brown that Kevin McGurn, head of sales for Fullscreen and Otter Media Companies, said would “qualify and validate custom content and influencer marketing’s reach compared to linear television buying."

Fullscreen CEO George Strompolos was on hand to showcase the media company’s Fullscreen Films as well as its original series including #O2LForever,The Outfield, the film Lazer Team (from Rooster Teeth, which Fullscreen acquired) and the Sid and Marty Krofft reboot Electra Woman and Dyna Girl. The reboot stars Grace Helbig and Hannah Hart and is a partnership with Legendary Digital Media.

During the presentation, Strompolos touted Fullscreen’s ability to reach more 18-34 year olds than most cable networks and noted that their audience is younger and more affluent than the top 5 video properties on ComScore.

“It’s been an incredible four years since Fullscreen began,” said Strompolos. “This shift to online viewing among young audiences is real and its time to take action.”

Fullscreen showcased its custom real-time video content that is unique to Twitter, powered by the social media company’s Twitter Amplify service – the media company is the first within its vertical to do so.

Fullscreen also announced its acquisition of social media studio McBeard. The Los Angeles-based company creates custom social media content on a variety of platforms for advertisers including Coca-Cola, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures, NBCUniversal, Mary Kay, Netflix and Warner Bros. Strompolos, who said the contract was signed Monday morning on Snapchat, joked “this means we only had 24 hours until the offer disappeared.”