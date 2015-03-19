NewFronts 2015: Board of Directors Announced for IAB Digital Video Center of Excellence

The Interactive Advertising Bureau announced Thursday the inaugural board of directors for the IAB Digital Video Center of Excellence.

Peter Naylor, senior VP of advertising sales at Hulu, will serve as head of the board.

Industry veterans joining Naylor on the board include Dan Suratt, executive VP of digital media and business development, A+E Networks; Jeremy Steinberg, head of sales, The Weather Company; James Smith, senior VP at Sony Pictures Entertainment and head of digital media sales, PlayStation and Crackle; Pooja Midha, senior VP of digital ad sales and operations, ABC Television Network; John McCarus, chief strategy officer, LIN Digital; Ken Lagana, senior VP of sales, CBS Interactive; Joe Dugan, senior VP of digital sales, CNN; and Kevin Conroy, chief strategy and data officer, and president, enterprise development for UCI, Univision.

“Our goal is to make and execute on decisions that will ultimately help marketers grow their businesses through digital video advertising and marketing,” said Naylor. “The breadth of high-level executives on the Digital Video Center’s board is reflective of the multifaceted nature of digital video today.”

The Digital Video Center of Excellence was established in November 2014 and is aimed at promoting the development of the digital video medium.

For a full list of board members, click here.