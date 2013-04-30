NewFronts 2013: Hulu Adds Two New Series
CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013
Hulu is adding two new series to its lineup of exclusive
content, the comedic western Quick Draw and teen drama East Los High,
the company announced on Tuesday at its New York upfront presentation, which
was closed to the press.
The half-hour Quick Draw is set in 1875 and centers
on a Harvard-educated sheriff on a quest to introduce forensics to an unruly
Kansas town. The series is cocreated and executive produced by Nancy Hower and
John Lehr (who also stars).
East Los High centers on an inner city high school in
East Los Angeles where two teenage cousins fall in love with a popular football
player. The English-language drama series features an all Latino cast,
director, writers and creators and had public health organizations advise on
scripts and content.
Both series will premiere on Hulu this summer along with
nine other original and exclusive series, complementing new daily episodes of
revived soaps All My Children and One Life to Live, which
premiered on the streaming service on Monday.
In a blog post,
Hulu announced that its Hulu Plus service passed four million paid subscribers
in the first quarter of 2013 and predicted that mobile viewing will account for
15% of its consumed videos in 2013-14, with living room viewing accounting for
29%.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.