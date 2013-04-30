NewFronts 2013: Hulu Adds Two New Series

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

Hulu is adding two new series to its lineup of exclusive

content, the comedic western Quick Draw and teen drama East Los High,

the company announced on Tuesday at its New York upfront presentation, which

was closed to the press.

The half-hour Quick Draw is set in 1875 and centers

on a Harvard-educated sheriff on a quest to introduce forensics to an unruly

Kansas town. The series is cocreated and executive produced by Nancy Hower and

John Lehr (who also stars).

East Los High centers on an inner city high school in

East Los Angeles where two teenage cousins fall in love with a popular football

player. The English-language drama series features an all Latino cast,

director, writers and creators and had public health organizations advise on

scripts and content.

Both series will premiere on Hulu this summer along with

nine other original and exclusive series, complementing new daily episodes of

revived soaps All My Children and One Life to Live, which

premiered on the streaming service on Monday.

In a blog post,

Hulu announced that its Hulu Plus service passed four million paid subscribers

in the first quarter of 2013 and predicted that mobile viewing will account for

15% of its consumed videos in 2013-14, with living room viewing accounting for

29%.