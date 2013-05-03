NewFronts 2013: Crackle Sets Two Feature-Length Movies
Multiplatform network Crackle unveiled its 2013 programming
slate, which includes three new series and two feature-length digital movies,
during its NewFront presentation Friday morning in New York.
The two movies are the thriller Extraction and the
sequel to the David Spade comedy Joe Dirt.
Extraction follows a U.S. Black Ops team member who
ends up as the sole survivor of a botched prisoner extraction mission and must
find a way out of a maximum security prison in Russia. It stars Danny Glover,
Vinnie Jones and Sean Astin. Written and directed by Tony Giglio, it's
produced by Ranger 7 Films. The Joe Dirt sequel will star Spade as the
title character, picking up where the movie left off.
Crackle also greenlit three new original series: crime drama
Stand Street, musical documentary Play It Forward (working title)
and action series Cleaners. Strand Street and Cleaners were
given six-episode orders while Play It Forward was ordered for six to
eight episodes.
Crackle also ordered second seasons of Comedians
Getting in Cars With Coffee, The Bannen Way and Chosen (which
won't premiere until early 2014).
