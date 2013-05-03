NewFronts 2013: Crackle Sets Two Feature-Length Movies

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013





Multiplatform network Crackle unveiled its 2013 programming

slate, which includes three new series and two feature-length digital movies,

during its NewFront presentation Friday morning in New York.





The two movies are the thriller Extraction and the

sequel to the David Spade comedy Joe Dirt.



Extraction follows a U.S. Black Ops team member who

ends up as the sole survivor of a botched prisoner extraction mission and must

find a way out of a maximum security prison in Russia. It stars Danny Glover,

Vinnie Jones and Sean Astin. Written and directed by Tony Giglio, it's

produced by Ranger 7 Films. The Joe Dirt sequel will star Spade as the

title character, picking up where the movie left off.





Crackle also greenlit three new original series: crime drama

Stand Street, musical documentary Play It Forward (working title)

and action series Cleaners. Strand Street and Cleaners were

given six-episode orders while Play It Forward was ordered for six to

eight episodes.





Crackle also ordered second seasons of Comedians

Getting in Cars With Coffee, The Bannen Way and Chosen (which

won't premiere until early 2014).