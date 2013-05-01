NewFronts 2013: CBS Interactive Extends Network Shows Online

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

Before his first NewFront presentation, CBS Interactive president

Jim Lanzone got a bit of advice from his boss, a master of upfront

presentations, CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves.

Appearing in the kind of video that often opens the CBS

Television Network's upfront, Moonves shot down several of Lanzone's ideas.

Don't sing. Don't try to do the Harlem Shake. Don't use too many initials. Don't

try to be too smart.

"This isn't the real upfront," Moonves says. "These are

dramatically different budgets."

Suitably inspired, Lanzone stuck to a simple message that "only

CBS Interactive" combines quality and quantity in one place, meaning premium

content with scale.

"With our dominant position in TV and expanding video

programming online, we are in the right place at the right time," he said.

CBS Interactive introduced new programs on CBS.com based on

network shows.

One, Baker Street

Irregulars, features a motley group of people with unique talents who help Elementary's Sherlock Holmes solve

cases.

Person of Interest:

Animated is an anime version of the CBS series, featuring more action than

live action can deliver.

CBS Interactive's CNET announced the fall launch of CNET

Español, a Spanish-language service offering tech news and reviews for Latino

consumers.

CNET also said it would be moving into the smart appliance

category, offering news and evaluations of product ranging from home automation

systems to Wi-Fi enabled toasters.

The

CBS Interactive presentation concluded with a performance by the French band

Phoenix, which webcast live as part of the online Live with Letterman music series.