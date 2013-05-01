NewFronts 2013: CBS Interactive Extends Network Shows Online
Before his first NewFront presentation, CBS Interactive president
Jim Lanzone got a bit of advice from his boss, a master of upfront
presentations, CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves.
Appearing in the kind of video that often opens the CBS
Television Network's upfront, Moonves shot down several of Lanzone's ideas.
Don't sing. Don't try to do the Harlem Shake. Don't use too many initials. Don't
try to be too smart.
"This isn't the real upfront," Moonves says. "These are
dramatically different budgets."
Suitably inspired, Lanzone stuck to a simple message that "only
CBS Interactive" combines quality and quantity in one place, meaning premium
content with scale.
"With our dominant position in TV and expanding video
programming online, we are in the right place at the right time," he said.
CBS Interactive introduced new programs on CBS.com based on
network shows.
One, Baker Street
Irregulars, features a motley group of people with unique talents who help Elementary's Sherlock Holmes solve
cases.
Person of Interest:
Animated is an anime version of the CBS series, featuring more action than
live action can deliver.
CBS Interactive's CNET announced the fall launch of CNET
Español, a Spanish-language service offering tech news and reviews for Latino
consumers.
CNET also said it would be moving into the smart appliance
category, offering news and evaluations of product ranging from home automation
systems to Wi-Fi enabled toasters.
The
CBS Interactive presentation concluded with a performance by the French band
Phoenix, which webcast live as part of the online Live with Letterman music series.
