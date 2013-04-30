NewFronts 2013: AOL Adds Series From Sarah Jessica Parker,Hank Azaria, Nicole Richie

New York -- AOL previewed 13 new original web series spanning

topics of entertainment, food, style and more at its Digital Content NewFront

event on Tuesday.

This season's programming slate, which will premiere on

AOL's premium video platform and its 1,700 partner sites, includes projects

from Sarah Jessica Parker, Hank Azaria, Nicole Richie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

In entertainment, Parker will executive produce and narrate City.Ballet, a behind-the-scenes look at

the New York City; while Richie shares her insights on style, parenting and

relationships in #CandidlyNicole.

Sports stars reveal the personal stories behind their

tattoos in My Ink from producer Mike

Tollin and auto racing series Flat Out

follows 17-year-old NASCAR driver Dylan Kwasniewski.

Chef Rocco DiSpirito visits Italian mothers in Sorrento to

learn how to make healthy Italian dishes in Now

Eat This! Italy while comedian Anthony Anderson travels America visiting

home cooks in the food series Anthony

Eats America.

In the style space, designer Jonathan Adler shares his

perspective on creativity in Inspiration

Point with Jonathan Adler and photographer Scott Schuman of The Sartorialist blog searches for the

stories behind street fashion in the series of the same name.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Tracy Anderson will helm the health

series Second Chances where they spend time with women who have transformed

their lives through diet and exercise.

In tech, Justine Ezarik, aka "iJustine" explores the latest

wearable technology in Hardwired and

Webby Awards founder Tiffany Shlain explores humanity's evolution with

technology in The Future Starts Here.

Hank Azaria wrestles with the challenges of being a new dad

in Fatherhood and entrepreneur

Baratunde Thurston discovers crowdfunded small business success stories in Funded.

Several of AOL's video series have big TV production studios

behind them: City.Ballet (Zero Point

Zero Productions), #CandidlyNicole

(Telepictures Productions), Second Chances (Ryan Seacrest Productions) and Fatherhood (BermanBraun).

AOL's NewFront -- which in addition to the aforementioned

stars also featured presentations by CEO Tim Armstrong, senior VP of video Ron

Harnevo, Huffington Post president Arianna Huffington, HuffPost Live president

Roy Sekoff, AXS TV chairman Mark Cuban and AOL brand group CEO Susan Lyne --

ran just under two hours at Skylight at Moynihan Station in Midtown West.