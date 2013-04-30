NewFronts 2013: AOL Adds Series From Sarah Jessica Parker,Hank Azaria, Nicole Richie
New York -- AOL previewed 13 new original web series spanning
topics of entertainment, food, style and more at its Digital Content NewFront
event on Tuesday.
This season's programming slate, which will premiere on
AOL's premium video platform and its 1,700 partner sites, includes projects
from Sarah Jessica Parker, Hank Azaria, Nicole Richie and Gwyneth Paltrow.
In entertainment, Parker will executive produce and narrate City.Ballet, a behind-the-scenes look at
the New York City; while Richie shares her insights on style, parenting and
relationships in #CandidlyNicole.
Sports stars reveal the personal stories behind their
tattoos in My Ink from producer Mike
Tollin and auto racing series Flat Out
follows 17-year-old NASCAR driver Dylan Kwasniewski.
Chef Rocco DiSpirito visits Italian mothers in Sorrento to
learn how to make healthy Italian dishes in Now
Eat This! Italy while comedian Anthony Anderson travels America visiting
home cooks in the food series Anthony
Eats America.
In the style space, designer Jonathan Adler shares his
perspective on creativity in Inspiration
Point with Jonathan Adler and photographer Scott Schuman of The Sartorialist blog searches for the
stories behind street fashion in the series of the same name.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Tracy Anderson will helm the health
series Second Chances where they spend time with women who have transformed
their lives through diet and exercise.
In tech, Justine Ezarik, aka "iJustine" explores the latest
wearable technology in Hardwired and
Webby Awards founder Tiffany Shlain explores humanity's evolution with
technology in The Future Starts Here.
Hank Azaria wrestles with the challenges of being a new dad
in Fatherhood and entrepreneur
Baratunde Thurston discovers crowdfunded small business success stories in Funded.
Several of AOL's video series have big TV production studios
behind them: City.Ballet (Zero Point
Zero Productions), #CandidlyNicole
(Telepictures Productions), Second Chances (Ryan Seacrest Productions) and Fatherhood (BermanBraun).
AOL's NewFront -- which in addition to the aforementioned
stars also featured presentations by CEO Tim Armstrong, senior VP of video Ron
Harnevo, Huffington Post president Arianna Huffington, HuffPost Live president
Roy Sekoff, AXS TV chairman Mark Cuban and AOL brand group CEO Susan Lyne --
ran just under two hours at Skylight at Moynihan Station in Midtown West.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.