NewBay Media Sets 2nd Annual NYC Television Week

NEW YORK -- Serving as a forum for executives to gather and discuss myriad industry issues in Manhattan, the second annual NYC Television Week will take place from Nov. 11-13.

NYC Television Week, presented by NewBay Media’s Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV, will feature conferences, keynote speakers and panels covering integral topics impacting advertisers, content owners, content producers, programmers, MVPDs, technology providers, analysts, broadcast network and station group chiefs, app providers, and social platform and studio executives.

Following the success of the inaugural NYC TV Week, which drew some 1,500 executives to the Waldorf Astoria and Metropolitan Pavilion last October, the 2014 event will take a deeper dive into content issues and solutions with the addition of The Content Show at the Affinia Manhattan, across from Penn Station. The Content Show will have a dedicated conference that will cover programming for scripted, live, news, sports, documentary, and reality shows, as well as branded content. Beyond the sessions, The Content Show will also feature a networking lounge and a series of demo rooms where production companies can pitch their content to buyers and programmers.

This year’s NYC Television Week also has a number of key conferences from Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV’s Leadership Series, including “Advanced Advertising and Business of TV in a Multiplatform World.” These are joined by the Next TV Summit, showcasing the inaugural Next TV Awards.

“Last year’s inaugural NYC Television Week proved that it is something that the industry wants and will support,” NewBay Media CEO Steve Palm said. “This year, we are growing the week to offer even more diverse content and more experiential opportunities — all from the most recognized thought leaders in the business.”

Noted Louis Hillelson, VP, publishing director of B&C, Multichannel News and Next TV: “We have built upon last year’s foundations by incorporating industry favorites with new current categories that demand attention. Nothing covers the full breadth of the industry like NYC Television Week does. And, with this year’s additions, we are delving even deeper into all things television.”

Last year, 87 industry leaders participated as keynote speakers and presenters, including DirecTV chairman and CEO Mike White, former National Basketball Association commissioner David Stern, WWE executiveVP of creative Stephanie McMahon, and Twitter chief media scientist Deb Roy, among them.

The initial list of keynote speakers and presenters for the second annual NYC Television Week will be announced in the weeks to come.

For information on 2014 NYC Television Week partnership and sponsorship opportunities, contact Hillelson at 917-231-4730 or lhillelson@nbmedia.com.