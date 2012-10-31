New York TV Production Slowly Resumes

After Hurricane Sandy halted television production in New

York City and other parts of the East Coast on Monday,

series are gradually getting back to filming.

Universal Television's 30

Rock started back up on Wednesday, and Smash

and Deception in New York and Do No Harm in Philadelphia will resume

production on Thursday, according to a studio spokesman. Law & Order: SVU remains shut down. Bravo's Watch What Happens Live will air Wednesday and Thursday evening from a temporary Clubhouse in Midtown Manhattan.

ABC Studios' midseason drama Zero Hour was down on Wednesday but will begin shooting again on

Thursday.

CBS has resumed production on Blue Bloods, The Good Wife and Elementary on sound stages on Thursday.

Comedy Central's The

Daily Show and The Colbert Report

are also taping Wednesday night after being shuttered earlier this week.