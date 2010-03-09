New York Nonstop Picks Up 13 Emmy Noms

New York Nonstop, NBC Local Media's digital channel focusing on lifestyle and local information, has picked up 13 New York Emmy nominations. The nominations come as the channel prepares to celebrate its one-year anniversary. The channel is currently available in 5.7 million homes in the New York area.



"We are delighted be recognized for excellence with thirteen Emmy nominations," said Susan Sullivan, VP of news, NBC Local Media New York. "We have a solid team of professionals committed to producing a high quality product that we can be proud of every day."



New York Nonstop programming includes New York Nightly News, anchored by Chuck Scarborough, Talk Stoop, which features Cat Greenleaf interviewing notable people on the steps of her Brooklyn apartment building and What's The Deal, featuring Andrew Siff.