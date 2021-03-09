New York Life Renews as ACC Network Sponsor

New York Life, which was a founding sponsor of ESPN’s ACC Network in 2019, has re-upped with a new three-year sponsorship deal, the companies said.

As part of the renewal, New York Life will return as title sponsor and exclusive presenting sponsor of the New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Games from the tournament are televised on ESPN and the ACC Network.

“We are proud to continue the long-standing partnership between New York Life and the ACC,” said David Williams, corporate VP, brand advertising and sponsorships at New York Life. “Beyond the obvious athletic excitement, we’ve succeeded in serving a variety of organizations and communities over the course of our relationship. We look forward to further collaboration as we continue this impactful work.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“New York Life has been instrumental to ACC Network as a founding sponsor and has long supported the ACC. We’re delighted to deepen our relationship with New York Life across ACC Network and the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, said Theresa Palmieri, VP, sports brand solutions, Disney Advertising Sales.

The agreement also includes in-arena signage and in-game promotional tie-ins., as well as TV, digital and social media ad inventory on ACC Network and ESPN platforms.