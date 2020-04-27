New York Gov. Cuomo On HBO’s ‘Axios’ April 27

New episodes of the docu-series every other Monday for rest of year

News mag Axios returns to HBO April 27, featuring interviews with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. The series airs every other Monday for the rest of 2020, in the 11 p.m. ET/PT slot.

“While the way we report has changed in recent weeks due to the ongoing pandemic, the stories we are telling have only grown in importance and we look forward to bringing even more of them to the forefront in these new episodes on HBO,” said Jim VandeHei, co-founder and CEO of Axios. “It is more important than ever that we provide viewers access to top leaders and decision makers and help them cut through the noise of the 24-hour news cycle with our Smart Brevity format.”

Axios is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV. The show is executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz & Evan Ryan. Perri Peltz and Matthew O’Neill direct and produce.

“We have quickly adapted to producing a must-watch documentary news series completely remotely without forsaking the quality or newsworthiness of the stories,” said Peltz. “As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic and head towards the 2020 election, we are confident in our ability to bring our viewers breaking news,” she said.

O’Neill said Axios’ first commitment “is to telling stories in a way that keeps our teams and subjects safe.”