New York D.A.s Subpoena CBS Regarding Moonves

CBS said it has received subpoenas from New York City and New York State officials regarding the sexual harassment reports about former CEO Les Moonves and about cultural issues at CBS News.

The company said in an SEC filing that the inquiries came from the New York County District Attorney’s office and the New York City Commission on Human Rights. It said the New York State Attorney General’s Office has also requested information about these matters.

CBS said it may receive “additional regulatory and investigative inquiries from these and other entities in the future.”

Related: No Raise for Ianniello As CBS’s Acting CEO

CBS dismissed CEO Moonves after reports he had engaged in bad behavior with a number of women over the course of his career.

The published reports also described a hostile environment at CBS News and improper behavior by 60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager. Fager was dismissed after sending text messages to a CBS reporter warning her to be careful what she said about him.

CBS’s board of directors in August retained two law firms to investigate the allegations involving Moonves and CBS News. The investigation is ongoing, the company said.