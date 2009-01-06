New Web Site for “Morning Joe”

MSNBC launched a new website for its morning show Morning Joe. The site is heavy on video content with highlights and interviews from the day’s program and additional commentary from host Joe Scarborough.

The new web home for Morning Joe is similar in style and format to the recently overhauled websites for The Rachel Maddow Show and Countdown with Keith Olbermann. Like the rest of MSNBC online the site includes embeddable video and podcasts, allowing consumers to add segments of the show to their own websites or blogs.

“Viewers are tuning in to Morning Joe more now than ever before,” said Executive Producer Chris Licht in a statement. “The re-vamped website will give fans and political junkies on demand access to the most intriguing interviews from the show and extras we can’t fit into the broadcast.”

In 2008 the show delivered MSNBC with its highest number of total viewers (385,000) for the morning time slot. Viewership increased by 27% from 2007 when Morning Joe debuted, replacing the syndicated radio program Imus in the Morning. The program was mentioned on both the New York Times’ and WashingtonPost’s year end best of television lists.