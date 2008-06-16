New VP/GM for WQRF-TV Rockford, Ill.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group named a top executive for its Rockford, Ill., TV station.

Joseph Denk, general manager of Fox affiliate KFXA Cedar Rapids, Iowa, joined the company as vice president and GM of WQRF-TV Rockford, also a Fox affiliate.

He will also head up the operations of Mission Broadcasting's WTVO Rockford, which Nexstar operates under a shared-services agreement.

That will be familiar territory for Denk, who ran KGAN, as well as KFXA, under a shared-services agreement in Cedar Rapids.

Denk is also familiar with Illinois, having run WRSP-TV Springfield, which was also a Fox affiliate.