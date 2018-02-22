New Televisa Unit Makes Deal With Amazon Prime Video

Groupo Televisa said it is launching a new content division, Televisa Alternative Originals, which has made a deal to provide multiple series featuring multicultural characters and storytelling to Amazon Prime Video.

While Amazon will have subscription video-on-demand rights to the TAO programs, Televisa will eventually have free-to-air and cable network windows in the U.S. through Univision.

Financial terms were not disclosed.



TAO will have a presence in Los Angeles and Mexico City, where groups will create premium dramatic content for SVOD and cable.

The programming will focus on bringing worldwide audiences rich, compelling narratives full of diverse voices and stories, Televisa said.