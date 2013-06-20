New System Simplifies Media Credit Checking

A new system that streamlines the credit application process

for advertisers is now available online, the Broadcast Cable Credit Association

says.

The Electronic Media Credit Application, or EMCAPP, allows

an advertiser or agency looking to buy ads to fill out a single credit

application and agency-of-record letter that will be reviewable by multiple media

outlets.

"It actually helps everyone in the media industry," says

Mary Collins, president of BCCA and its parent, the Media Financial Management

Association.

Collins says TV stations often get requests from new

advertisers looking to buy time on the 11 p.m. news at 4 p.m., putting pressure

on the station's credit manager. "This is a way for them to get good

information quickly," she says. "It can help media providers get some new

business."

BCAA is making the EMCAPP system available for free to its

members through April 2014. After that, members will be able to purchase an

annual subscription or work on a "pay-as-you-go" basis.

Media outlets using the EMCAPP system can also access the

BCCA Credit Reporting System, which has more than 40,000 credit reports on

local and national advertisers, agencies and buying groups.

Collins credited Michael Denson of Katz Media Group for

championing the idea.

"We

also want to thank our colleagues at the 4As for their guidance and the many

other organizations, including TVB, RAB, NAB, and CAB, who have all responded

enthusiastically to EMCAPP's role as an industry-wide solution," she says.