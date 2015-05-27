New Sponsors Sign Up for ESPN’s X Games

Bud Light and Toyota have joined the list of official sponsors for ESPN’s X Games, which begin June 4 in Austin.

Also sponsoring the event for the first time is Fruit of the Loom.

X Games sponsorship packages include on site activations, rights to use X Games' logos, a media presence during telecasts and in ESPN The Magazine and positions in X Games digital and social media.

Returning brands include America’s Navy, GoPro, Harley-Davidson, Monster Energy, 7 Up, DuPont Kevlar, Fram, Oakley and Skype.

Examples of sponsor participation include a flyover by Navy planes to launch the event, daily giveaways by GoPro, and a new flat-track racing competition sponsored by Harley –Davidson. A sweepstake offers a motorcycle as a top prize.