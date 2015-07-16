New Slingbox Supports Multiple Mobile Devices

Sling Media introduced a new model of its TV Everywhere device, the Slingbox, which lets users watch their home cable TV programming via a Internet connection.

The new Slingbox M2 is designed to connect users to live and recorded TV content they already pay for on the multiple mobile devices they now use. And the $199.99 product can be used without a monthly fee.

“Consumer media consumption is evolving at a faster rate than ever before. The new Slingbox M2 experience enables people to enjoy the live and recorded TV content they care most about, whether that’s seeing who makes the game-winning play or catching a cliffhanger season finale. Now anyone can stay connected to their local news, events and sports, even if they’re miles away from their home,” says Michael Hawkey, senior VP and general manager of Sling Media. “Our customers have been asking us to eliminate the cost of downloading the app for every mobile device that they own. The Slingbox M2 bundle addresses this request by providing a no-compromise entertainment experience across a variety of touch points, allowing users to view what they’re paying for at home from anywhere in the world—and on their own terms.”

Sling Media says Slingbox M2 comes with a live vice setup service and free upgrades for the life of the product.

In addition to moving programming to mobile devices, Slingbox M2 users who have Apple TV, Chromcast, Fire TV or Roku can use these services to shift content from their mobile devices to a second TV anywhere there is an Internet connection.

The Slingbox M2 is available Thursday at retailers including Best Buy and Amazon Marketplace.