New 'Slightly Off' Logo For IFC

IFC has tweaked its look with a new logo, new graphics and promotions supporting the the channel’s “Always On Slightly Off” motto.

“The new logo is more ‘Slightly Off’ than the old one, and the removal of punctuation in the tagline saves time when writing the four words that define the uniquely IFC approach,” the AMC Networks outlet said.

“Stamp” icons will label movies and shows as an “Original,” “Brand New,” “Classic,” “Staff Pick” or something to “Rewatch.”

