New Slate of Green-Themed Content Unveiled At NBCU

In conjunction with its "Green is Universal" and "Healthy At

NBCU" cross-company initiatives, NBC Universal has unveiled a slate of

green-themed programs to be sold as part of the 2010 upfront. Cable networks CNBC and MSNBC will expand

their coverage of green topics while Prince Charles will offer his views on

solutions to environmental issues for a primetime special this fall on NBC.

Prince Charles, who has long had an interest in

environmental issues, will be featured in Harmony,

a feature film and TV special to be broadcast in November on NBC as part of

"Green is Universal's 4th annual Green Week."

On the cable news networks, MSNBC's Morning Joe will launch a one-hour quarterly special devoted to the

politics of green issues. CNBC will be

expanding its "Carbon Challenge" series with bi-weekly reports exploring global

efforts to cut carbon emissions.

NBCU is launching "Health Week" beginning June 21 focusing

on topics of fitness and nutritional literacy, with health tips from NBCU

personalities like Jillian Michaels, Suze Orman and content from networks like

Oxygen, Syfy and Telemundo.

"Our mission is to connect both consumers and advertisers

with the NBCU's extraordinary breadth of content and deep consumer insights on

the important subjects of health and the environment," said Lauren Zalaznick,

president of NBCU Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks, who oversees

the initiatives. "The power of NBCU's news and entertainment brands are a

tremendous asset when it comes to raising consumer awareness in both these

areas."

Earlier this month, the company held its annual EarthWeek programming initiative, which featured green-themed content from more

than 40 shows and brands.