New Slate of Green-Themed Content Unveiled At NBCU
In conjunction with its "Green is Universal" and "Healthy At
NBCU" cross-company initiatives, NBC Universal has unveiled a slate of
green-themed programs to be sold as part of the 2010 upfront. Cable networks CNBC and MSNBC will expand
their coverage of green topics while Prince Charles will offer his views on
solutions to environmental issues for a primetime special this fall on NBC.
Prince Charles, who has long had an interest in
environmental issues, will be featured in Harmony,
a feature film and TV special to be broadcast in November on NBC as part of
"Green is Universal's 4th annual Green Week."
On the cable news networks, MSNBC's Morning Joe will launch a one-hour quarterly special devoted to the
politics of green issues. CNBC will be
expanding its "Carbon Challenge" series with bi-weekly reports exploring global
efforts to cut carbon emissions.
NBCU is launching "Health Week" beginning June 21 focusing
on topics of fitness and nutritional literacy, with health tips from NBCU
personalities like Jillian Michaels, Suze Orman and content from networks like
Oxygen, Syfy and Telemundo.
"Our mission is to connect both consumers and advertisers
with the NBCU's extraordinary breadth of content and deep consumer insights on
the important subjects of health and the environment," said Lauren Zalaznick,
president of NBCU Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks, who oversees
the initiatives. "The power of NBCU's news and entertainment brands are a
tremendous asset when it comes to raising consumer awareness in both these
areas."
Earlier this month, the company held its annual EarthWeek programming initiative, which featured green-themed content from more
than 40 shows and brands.
