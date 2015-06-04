New Simulmedia Product Matches Ad Buys to Sales

Simulmedia said it launched a new system that uses data to plan TV buys based on consumer behavior and evaluates those campaigns based on sales data.

The company says VAMOS—Video Advertising Marketing Operating System—uses predictive algorithms based on purchase likelihood to optimize media against consumer behavior. VAMOS also calculates Return on Investment for campaign by tying client sales data and credit card transactions to set-top box data.

Simulmedia works with advertisers, agencies and media companies. It guarantees that its campaigns will outperform campaigns planned and bought in the traditional manner.

The company claims its algorithms are 50 times more accurate than standard media measurement panels and says VAMOS also has access to TV inventory that can deliver more than 6 billion weekly impressions reaching 95% of U.S. TV households.

“Simulmedia’s investment in data has made them a good partner with the AMC Networks,” Arlene Manos, president, national advertising sales at AMC Networks, said in a statement. “The platform has been able to uncover inventory value in counter-intuitive places, which is useful both for clients targeting specific audiences, and for AMC to do increased business with clients of Simulmedia.”

Simulmedia has been in the data and programmatic business since before those became the hot buzzwords in the advertising business.

"VAMOS puts Simulmedia at the forefront of leveraging big data technology in the world of TV," said Dave Morgan, Simulmedia's Founder and CEO. “And as advertisers move more cross-channel, VAMOS will move with them, keeping Simulmedia as the clear technology leader in audience-targeted and ROI-optimized advertising.”