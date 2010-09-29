New SI.com Series to Feature Top Sports Announcers

The Sports Illustrated Group and Turner Sports are planning to launch a new online video series for SI.com called Behind the Mic presented by Allstate that will bow on October 1st and feature candid views of top sports announcers and commentators.

Each week the series will include a number of separate video segments, with the initial October 1 package featuring 90 second video commentaries and analysis from Cris Collinsworth, Boomer Esiason, Nick Faldo, Doug Flutie, Howie Long and Cal Ripken.

Additional commentators like Charles Barkley and Phil Simms will be featured in upcoming weeks.

"Behind the Mic is our first collaborative product since our recent partnership announcement with SI.com and one we envision bringing thoughtful discussion to their passionate fan-base through some of the most candid voices in sports broadcasting," noted David Levy, president of sales, distribution and sports at Turner Broadcasting system in a statement.