New Shows Better Reflect New Diversity #NYCTVWk #TCS

New York – With new shows like Black-ish and Jane the Virgin, programmers are beginning to better reflect diverse cultures and ethnicities in primetime, but there is still a danger that shows that are intended to show how different people live and work can easily fall into stereotypes, according to a panel Thursday at the NYC TV Week.

In a panel entitled “More Than Skin Deep: Diversity Programming,” moderated by Revolt TV executive VP and head of programming and production Val Boreland, executives at several networks said programming is building on pioneering shows like The Cosby Show and are focusing on how African-American, Latino and to a lesser extent, Asian-American families live and work today.

TV One senior VP of programming strategy & acquisitions Maureen Guthman said that while she was initially unimpressed with the premiere episode of Black-ish – she said she thought it was a bit heavy-handed and in-authentic – she warmed up to later episodes that touched on more specific issues.

