With New Showrunner on Board, ABC Orders More Women’s Murder Club

ABC ordered three additional episodes of Women’s Murder Club following the hiring of Robert Nathan as the series’ new showrunner.

Women’s Murder Club had been run by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, who was let go by ABC earlier this month. Executive producer Scott Gemmil also left the show. ABC’s pickup of new episodes was dependent on finding a showrunner to replace the departing producers.

Production will begin as soon as possible, and new episodes of the show could be on the air by April.