New Show from Stargate SGI and Stargate Atlantis Team

MGM will pitch TV outlets a dark comedy from the cast and crew of its Sci Fi Channel TV series Stargate Atlantis and Stargate SG1.



On hiatus from filming the series, actor David Hewlitt, who plays Rodney McKay on Stargate Atlantis, directed the new film, A Dog's Breakfast, using Stargate actors and crew. Cost was under $1 million, says MGM of the film that was shot in Vancouver in HD.



MGM has bought the rights to TV, home video and new media distribution.



The film looks at a brother and sister whose rivalry takes a harder edge when the latter brings her TV star fiance home to meet the family.



