New Season of ‘Regular Show’ Is Final One

Cartoon Network’s Regular Show will enter its final season this fall. Created by JG Quintel, Regular Show’s eighth season will take place entirely in space. The season starts Sept. 26 and concludes in January.

Regular Show has followed the lives of best friends and groundskeepers Mordecai (voiced by Quintel) and Rigby (by William Salyers), whose lazy afternoon escapades are interrupted by misadventures with their gang of friends.

“From JG’s original pitch on Post-it notes, through eight successful seasons and more than 250 episodes produced, Regular Show has been one of the most original animated series of this generation creating indelible characters and signature comedy mayhem laced with heart,” said Cartoon Network chief content officer Rob Sorcher. “Our sincere thanks to this talented crew and cast for their incredible dedication, and I’m proud that they all agreed to go up in space together for one hilarious final journey.”

Regular Show was the first series to be greenlit from Cartoon Network Studio’s Artists Program in 2008.

“Making Regular Show has been so much fun,” said Quintel. “We got to tell all of the stories we wanted to tell, and making the choice to go out exactly how we want to go out. We’re so proud and excited for people to see how we’re wrapping things up in a big, big way. We're bringing everything full circle.”