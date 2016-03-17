New Season of ‘Person of Interest’ Is Its Last

Person of Interest’s new season will be its last, CBS has confirmed, wrapping up five seasons of the tech-y crime drama. Jim Caviezel and Michael Emerson play an ex-CIA agent and mysterious billionaire, respectively, who join forces to form a tech-savvy crime-fighting duo.

The fifth season of Person of Interest returns with two weekly episodes on Tuesdays and Mondays at 10-11 p.m. ET, effective Tuesday, May 3 and Monday, May 9.

It concludes its run June 21.