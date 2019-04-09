New Season of ‘Younger’ on TV Land June 12

Darren Star series Younger starts season six on TV Land June 12. The new season sees Kelsey, played by Hilary Duff, leaning into her new role as publisher, as Liza and Charles get acclimated to their “new normal,” said TV Land, now that Charles is no longer running the business.

In September, it was announced that Paramount Network would pick up season six of Younger. TV Land and Paramount Network are both part of Viacom. Viacom executives reevaluated the decision and the show stays on TV Land.

Miriam Shor, who plays Diana, will direct an episode.

The cast also includes Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar and Nico Tortorella.

Younger follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing — while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land the job.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also executive produce.