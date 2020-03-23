New Season of ‘Tacoma FD’ on TruTV March 26

Season two of Tacoma FD begins on TruTV March 26. Steve Lemme and Kevin Hefferman, formerly of Super Troopers, created the comedy and star in it. The pair play firefighters in Tacoma, where all the rain means free time for first responders.

The new season has 13 episodes.

“Light on blazes that need extinguishing, these firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls,” said TruTV.

Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison are also in the cast.

This season, the squad finds themselves fighting fires at a haunted house, trapped in an elevator during the annual Firefighter’s Ball, and creating fire safety videos.

Joe Pantoliano, who played Ralphie Cifaretto on The Sopranos, is a guest star. He plays Eddie Penisi Sr., father of Lemme’s Eddie character. Bobby Moynihan and Jeff Dunham also guest star.

Tacoma FD is executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures.