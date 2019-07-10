New Season of Politics Show ‘The Circus’ on Showtime Sept. 22

The Circus returns to Showtime Sept. 22, with eight episodes detailing the race for the White House. John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon host.

The trio “will crisscross the country as an unprecedented cast of Democratic candidates barnstorm key states in their quests to face off against Donald Trump in 2020,” according to Showtime. “Meanwhile, the president is pursuing re-election amid a growing threat of impeachment and looming international crises.”

The Circus is produced by Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company, for Showtime. Heilemann, McKinnon, Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne and Tom Johnson are executive producers.

Heilemann is national affairs analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, where he appears on Morning Joe, The Last Word, Deadline: White House and other shows. Previously, he was national affairs editor at New York Magazine and a staff writer for The New Yorker.

Wagner is national correspondent at CBS News, a contributing editor at The Atlantic and co-host of their weekly news and affairs podcast, “Radio Atlantic.”

McKinnon is a political advisor who has worked for former President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain, late Governor Ann Richards and Bono.