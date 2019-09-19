New Season of ‘Pit Bulls & Parolees’ on Animal Planet Oct. 5

Pit Bulls & Parolees returns to Animal Planet Oct. 5. Each episode depicts animal rescue, as Tia Torres and her family “provide a second chance for pit bulls and a fresh start for parolees,” according to Animal Planet, out of New Orleans-based Villalobos Rescue Center.

This season, Lizzy, Tania and Mariah create a "retirement center" at a warehouse to give senior dogs a place to call home, and for the first time, the rescue team celebrates their favorite holiday, Halloween, with an event to benefit the hundreds of dogs in their care.

The show debuted in 2009. This will be season 14.

Pit Bulls & Parolees is produced by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, and Rive Gauche Television. Rasha Drachkovitch, Billy Cooper and Jen Bies are the executive producers for 44 Blue Productions. For Animal Planet, Lisa Lucas is executive producer.