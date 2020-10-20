New Season of Letterman’s ‘My Guest Needs No Introduction’ on Netflix Oct. 21

Season three of David Letterman’s My Guest Needs No Introduction is available on Netflix Oct. 21. The interview show features Letterman sitting with Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, Lizzo and others.

The series premiered early in 2018. Guests have included President Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Kanye West and George Clooney.

Letterman is host and executive producers are Lydia Tenaglia, Sandy Zweig, Chris Collins, Chris Cechin-De la Rosa for Zero Point Zero Productions, and Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants.

Letterman, 73, hosted Late Night with David Letterman on NBC before shifting to CBS to host The Late Show with David Letterman. He retired in 2015.