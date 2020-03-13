New Season of Dick Wolf’s ‘Cold Justice’ on Oxygen March 14

A new season of Cold Justice, produced by Dick Wolf, begins on Oxygen March 14. Veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and a team of detectives travel the country and dig into unsolved homicide cases that have lingered for years. The show has helped bring about 45 arrests, said Oxygen, and 20 convictions.

The season starts with a case in Fort Myers, Fla., where a young mother was shot to death in her home.

Cold Justice is produced by Wolf Reality & Magical Elves with Dick Wolf and Tom Thayer the executive producers for Wolf Reality and Casey Kriley, Kelly Siegler, Liz Cook and Scott Patch the exec producers for Magical Elves.

The producers appreciate being able to bring a bit of positive news to victims’ grieving families. “You want to go into those with good results,” Liz Cook told B&C. “Seeing their satisfaction really makes it worthwhile.”