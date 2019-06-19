New Season of ‘Dear White People’ on Netflix Aug. 2

A new season of satirical comedy Dear White People rolls in Netflix Aug. 2. Netflix is calling it “Volume 3.”

Set against the backdrop of an Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People “is a send-up of the now post ‘post-racial’ America that weaves together a universal story of finding one’s own identity and forging a wholly unique path,” said Netflix.

The series is a spinoff of a 2014 film of the same name, which was directed by Justin Simien. It follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. “Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter,” adds Netflix.

Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell and DeRon Horton are in the cast.