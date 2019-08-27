New Season of ‘Bering Sea Gold’ on Discovery Sept. 17

Season eight of Bering Sea Gold kicks off on Discovery Sept. 17. Set in Nome, Alaska, the series depicts the summer gold-mining season heating up, and the minors developing new tactics.

Shawn Pomrenke feels the pressure from his newest competitor, Ken Kerr, as he tries to stay atop Nome’s gold mining heap. “The threat to Shawn’s reign is looming as Ken’s 600-ton gold-digging behemoth is primed and ready, dwarfing everything currently on the water,” said Discovery. “The pressure is on Shawn to get his own mega-dredge monster on the water as soon as he can. Also, Vernon Adkison makes his return to the Bering Sea with his custom-built ‘Gold Ship’ as he sets out to prove the ship can successfully mine the gold grounds. But, challenges arise early as he tries to navigate his dredge 1000 miles down the treacherous Yukon River.”

Challenges also face Emily Riedel, the most successful female dredge owner in Nome, as she eyes an even bigger payday than last season.

Bering Sea Gold is produced by Original Productions, a Fremantle Media company. For Original, executive producers are Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, Jeff Meredith and Dave Freed. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is John Slaughter.

Discovery is distributed to over 88 million U.S. homes.