New Season of ‘American Ninja Warrior Junior’ on Universal Kids in February

Season two of American Ninja Warrior Junior starts on Universal Kids Feb. 22. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host, along with new co-host, Victoria Arlen, a Paralympian gold medalist.

Boys and girls face off in three age brackets: 9 & 10, 11 & 12 and 13 & 14. New for season two are 10 American Ninja Warrior obstacles, including the Shrinking and Floating Steps, the Little Dipper, Spider Walls, Double Tilt Ladders, Crazy Cliffhanger, the Block Run and Flying Squirrel.

Each age group will be coached by Ninja mentors including Najee Richardson & Barclay Stockett (9 & 10 year-olds), Jessie Graff & Grant McCartney (11 & 12 years-olds) and Drew Drechsel & Meagan Martin (13 & 14 year-olds).

American Ninja Warrior premiered on NBC in 2009. The series is based on Japanese show Sasuke. Iseman and Gbajabiamila host the NBC series, too.

American Ninja Warrior Junior is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed, along with Matt Cahoon.

The season premiere will be available on Universal Kids’ YouTube and digital platforms prior to the on-air premiere.