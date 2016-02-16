New Season of ‘Intervention’ on A&E March 6

A&E docuseries Intervention returns for a new season March 6. Debuting in 2005, with 14 seasons to date, Intervention profiles people whose “uncontrollable addiction to drugs, alcohol or compulsive behavior has brought them to the brink of destruction and has devastated their family and friends,” according to A&E.

This season features a multimillionaire turned penniless alcoholic, a young woman caught in a meth-induced psychosis, brothers who are codependent heroin addicts, and a woman who numbs the pain of childhood sexual abuse with opiates and alcohol, among others.

Interventionists Jeff VanVonderen, Candy Finnigan, Ken Seeley and Donna Chavous, and former series subject/success story Sylvia Parsons, return to intervene in the troubled people’s lives.

Intervention is produced by GRB Entertainment for A&E Network. Executive producers for GRB are Gary R. Benz, Michael Branton and Tom Greenhut. Executive producers for A&E are Brad Holcman and Laurie Sharpe.

The series was created by Sam Mettler.