New Season of ‘Casual’ Launches on Hulu

The first two episodes of comedy Casual debuts on Hulu June 7. Created by Zander Lehmann, Casual got a Golden Globe nomination for top comedy earlier this year.

Joining the cast for the new season are Vincent Kartheiser of Mad Men fame and Katie Aselton, among others.

Directed by Jason Reitman, the single-camera series centers on Valerie, played by Michaela Watkins, a newly divorced single mother living with her brother Alex (Tommy Dewey), who founded a popular dating site, and her daughter Laura (Tara Lynne Barr), as the three frequently overstep familial boundaries.

After a season full of disastrous dates and their parents’ surprise wedding, Valerie and Alex try to rebuild their lives in the new season. New episodes are available weekly.

Casual is a Lionsgate TV and Right of Way production. Executive producers are Lehmann, Reitman, Liz Tigelaar and Helen Estabrook.