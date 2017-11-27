New Season of A&E’s ‘Intervention’ Looks at Opioid Addiction

A&E starts a new season of docuseries Intervention with a two-hour premiere Tuesday, Jan. 2. The season will follow interconnected stories of addicts and their families suffering from opioid addiction. Living in the affluent Atlanta suburbs known as “The Heroin Triangle,” the families highlight the desperate need for support.

It is Intervention’s first look at the opioid epidemic.

“Over the past decade, Intervention has offered an incredibly compelling look at the face of addiction in America. As a testament to the severity of the country’s current opioid crisis, this season focuses on the victims of this epidemic and exposes the widespread impact of addiction on a community-wide scale,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming, A&E Network. “We are extremely proud of the tremendous work of our interventionists and we hope the stories told this season serve as a beacon of hope to those suffering directly and indirectly from opioid addiction.”

Interventionists Candy Finnigan, Ken Seeley and Donna Chavous partner with Georgia native Heather Hayes, as well as new team member, Michael Gonzales as they attempt to help victims of addiction.

Intervention is produced for A&E by GRB Entertainment. Executive producers for GRB Entertainment are Gary R. Benz and Tom Greenhut. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Holcman.