New Reports Says DVR Viewing Goes On and On

Viewers continue to watch TV shows on their DVRs more than a

week after they air.

According to a new report from Nielsen, for the top 10 shows

reporting viewing after 7 days, about 5% of all viewing occurs between 8 days

and 29 days after a show airs, a significant figure not widely reported

previously. Science-fiction shows also tend to get high levels of long-delayed

playback.

With networks and advertisers currently debating how to

monetize delayed viewing beyond the current three-day standard, the new report

could stir additional debate. Several senior media executives want to sell ads

based on the number of viewers who watch within seven days of air. The idea is

getting some traction with advertisers who don't have very time-specific

messages, such as movie studios, retailers and auto companies.

The amount of time-shifted viewing varies by media type. For

broadcast, on average, 1.1% of viewing happens between 8 days after air and 29

days. According to Nielsen, 87.2% of viewing of broadcast shows are seen live,

5.5% are seen the same day and 6.1% are seen within seven days.

On cable, 0.6% of viewing occurs beyond seven days, with

93.3% live, 3.4% on the same day and 2.8% within 7 days. For syndication, 0.3%

of viewing comes beyond seven days. Just

over 94% of syndication viewing takes place live, with 3.4% on the same day and

1.9% within 7 days.

Nielsen also said that people spent 4 hours and 24 minutes

watching TV live during the third quarter, up from 4:22 a year ago. DVR

playback rose to 22 minutes from 21 minutes a year ago. DVR playback dropped to

10 minutes from 12 minutes, while video game use remained steady at 13 minutes.

American also spent close to five hours a week on a

computer, using the internet and watching video content.