New Report Says Streaming Hurts Kids, Off-Net Programs

A new report indicates that the availability of programming

through streaming services such as Netflix is affecting traditional television

networks that show kids programming and off-net reruns.

Sanford Bernstein & Co. analyst Todd Juenger, a former

TiVo research executive, used TiVo set-top box data to analyze differences in

viewing behavior between streaming home and non-streaming homes.

Juenger found that "streamers' viewing choices have changed

over time, indicating Netflix is increasingly influencing their behavior. Kids,

syndicated TV and sports have lost; broadcast, movies, general entertainment

originals and news have gained."

He also found that "streamers have natural skews in TV

preferences based on different household demographics (streamers are more

likely to have kids) and pre-dispositions (streamers like movies, comedy, and 'smart' entertainment)."

In the fourth quarter, Viacom announced lower ad revenues

and earnings in part because of a sudden drop in ratings at Viacom that some

analysts suspected might be related to streaming. In his report, Juenger says

Netflix is "holding the smoking gun."

Juenger notes that if kids programmers like Viacom and

Disney pull their content off Netflix, it would cost each about $75 million in

revenue annually starting in 2013.

As a result, he has lowered his estimate of Viacom's 2013

earnings by 7 cents per share to $4.51.

If, as a result of these trends, creators of children's

programming and off-net programming decided to withhold programming from

Netflix, or seek higher prices, that would have a negative impact on Netflix's

earnings, Juenger added.

Juenger says that owners of premium, serialized original

content, including AMC Networks, News Corp. and Time Warner should be expected

to embrace (and seek higher prices from) Netflix. "This upside is usually

offset by audience declines for syndicated TV programming which makes up the

majority of hours on those networks," he added.

Juenger also noted that "Netflix subscribers do not seem to

be candidates for cord-cutting, but rather passionate TV and movie enthusiasts.

They want more TV, not less."