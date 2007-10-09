New Newscast for WNBC: News Channel 4 at 5:30 P.M.
WNBC New York is tweaking its early fringe again, introducing News Channel 4 at5:30 P.M. Oct. 15 in favor of News 4 You, a feature-based half-hour that launched in March.
WNBC, which scrapped its 5 p.m. news last month for a 7 p.m. newscast, is also adding a second run of Access Hollywood at 4:30 p.m. in place of a second run of Merv Griffin’s Let’s Play Crosswords.
Sue Simmons and Michael Gargiulo will anchor the 5:30 news.
Senior vice president Dan Forman said the station is “constantly evaluating and making changes to our lineup” to stay competitive. “Quickly returning to a hard-news format at 5:30 is the right direction to take at this time,” he added.
In announcing the schedule tweak, WNBC president and general manager Frank Comerford reiterated his support for the 7 p.m. newscast, which he has said was brought on by people returning home from work later and later.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.