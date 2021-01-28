New Members Join Tubular Labs’ Global Video Measurement Alliance

BBC Studios, WildBrain Spark, Digitas and Weber Shandwick have joined the Global Video Measurement Alliance, a coalition led by Tubular Labs.

“Participating in GVMA helps support our ever-growing digital media and content business,” said Jasmine Dawson, VP Consumer Engagement BBC Studios. “The GVMA’s collective embrace of uniform, cross-platform audience ratings affords us confidence to increase our investments in digital video content, as well as the evidence required to strike meaningful digital partnership deals.”

The GVMA aims to adopt a consistent approach to global social video measurement across YouTube and Facebook, and its members agree to use a standard time-based, de-duplicated standard based on Tubular Audience Ratings.

“As a leading kids’ and family AVOD network, reaching one in three kids worldwide, it’s important for us at WildBrain Spark to continually expand our unique data and insight capabilities,” said Charles Gabriel, WildBrain Spark VP and head of Advertising sales U.S. “Tubular Labs’ tools help us develop and refine our audience measurement offering for advertisers, as well as for IP owners and brands we partner with. In a mediascape where multiple platforms fragment the overall audience view, we are pleased to be part of the GVMA coalition to standardize video measurement.”

Founded in 2019, the GVMA’s founding members include Tubular, Vice, BuzzFeed and GroupNine. They were joined by Viacom, Discovery, Ellen Digital Network, Corus Entertainment.

“This is an impressive group of trailblazers from the sell- and buy-sides of the media industry joining our alliance,” said Neil Patil, chief commercial officer at Tubular Labs. “As media companies and brands alike navigate media disruption and seek younger audiences, we’re able to provide uniform metrics by which transparent comparison and performance evaluation can lead to increased investment and scale within digital video which is particularly popular with young adults -- especially adults 18-34.”