New Life For ‘New Girl’ on Fox

Fox has renewed comedy New Girl for a sixth season. The single-camera series stars Zooey Deschanel as Jess, a flaky but loveable young woman with goofy male roommates. New Girl is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and was created by Elizabeth Meriwether.

“Every network comedy should aspire to what Liz Meriwether is achieving in New Girl, with its bravura dialogue, inventive and witty performances by the talented cast and emotionally engaging storytelling,” said David Madden, Fox president of entertainment. “The series is as creatively strong today as it ever was, we want to congratulate New Girl on reaching its milestone 100th episode and we can’t wait for the next subversive and hilarious chapter of these characters’ lives.”

The show has averaged around a 1.2 in adults 18-49 this season, the number trending downward of late.

Meriwether, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Jake Kasdan, Peter Chernin and Katherine Pope are executive producers, with Meriwether, Baer and Finkel co-showrunners.