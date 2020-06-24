New Kantar Tool Predicts Ad Effectiveness With AI

Kantar said it launched Link AI, which uses artificial intelligence to predict the effectiveness of advertising messages.

The automated system uses Kantar’s Link database of creative effectiveness to evaluate digital video and TV ads in 15 minutes or less, the company said.

“Using AI and machine learning, Kantar continues to forge new innovative paths helping advertisers drive stronger marketing impact through creative,” said Dinesh Gopinath, head of product and data strategy for Kantar’s Analytics Practice. “Link AI is the fastest, fully automated, AI-powered solution to guide creative and media optimization available today. It answers questions on creative assets quickly, iteratively and at scale, decreasing time to market and increasing ROI for our clients.”

Link AI is available through an easy-to-use, self-service web application.

During this time of rapid market changes and consumer sentiment uncertainty, the company said advertisers are relying on Link AI to provide the fast, creative guidance they need to market effectively.

“Link AI not only provides speed and scale, it leverages extensive training datasets and decades of Kantar’s unique deep human understanding to provide guidance that translates directly to business results” said Chris Petranto, president, Kantar’s Analytics Practice for North America. “Brands and agencies can therefore be confident that they are making the right creative decisions, backed by experts in the category, with the most accurate and reliable data available today.”