New Initiative Aims for Cross-Platform Planning

Nielsen said it is working with media buyer GroupM to

develop a new measurement service that will integrate media planning and

measurement across television and Internet.

Nielsen has been working on measuring cross-platform media

usage for years, and as programmers try to roll out TV Everywhere, which makes

programming available to subscribers both on TV and online, they cite

measurement shortcomings as one of the key obstacles.

One of Nielsen's multiplatform initiatives was

announced 2009, when it said it was working with ESPN to track consumer

behavior across online, mobile and other emerging media using what it called

its TV/Internet Convergence Panel.

In 2011, The Nielsen Co. and GfK MRI invested in The Media

Behavior Institute, which was preparing to launch its TouchPoints cross-media

research service.

Being able to buy video across platforms has been a key goal

of GroupM. "We have to move to an aggregation model where we are counting in

the impressions that are being delivered whether it's on a computer screen,

whether it's on an iPad within that C3 [ratings] environment," Rino Scanzoni,

chief negotiating officer of GroupM told B&C last year.

Scanzoni said measurement was a problem, but a bigger issue

was that not all programmers were putting TV-type commercials loads when video

appeared on other platforms. "Obviously we have problems with Nielsen, but I

think the situation right now initially is much more monetization because

what's interesting is that the players that have moved more in terms of trying

to monetize this and move this into the television space have been the vendors

most affected by the disaggregation, which is CW and Fox."

In a statement released by Nielsen with its new

announcement, Scanzoni said: "Our advertiser clients increasingly recognize

that traditional television advertising and online video advertising must work

together. It's vital that we have consistent measurement, and that's our

goal in working with Nielsen."

Nielsen said the service it is developing with GroupM is

called Nielsen Cross-Platform Campaign Ratings. The project calls for both

companies to contribute resources and make the service available to GroupM

clients.

The two companies will also work together to

develop innovative new measurement tools that extend beyond TV and online to

other platforms, Nielsen said.