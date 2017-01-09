New Home for FX Gumshoe Comedy ‘Archer’

Related: Sesame Tries Kindness in New Season

Archer, FX’s way offbeat animated comedy about a private eye in ‘40s Los Angeles, will start its eighth season this spring on FXX. FX Networks has already committed to seasons 9 and 10.

It’s not the first FX show to shift to FXX; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia made the move in 2013 and You’re the Worst did so in 2015.

“Archer is an awesome addition to the growing slate of original comedies on FXX,” said Chuck Saftler, president of program strategy and COO, FX Networks. “[EPs] Adam Reed, Matt Thompson and Floyd County continue to make one of the funniest shows on television and it’s great to see them earn the awards and acclaim that comes with one of the most loyal and avid fan bases in the industry.”

In September, Archer snagged its first outstanding animated series Emmy. Voice actors on the show include H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer and Aisha Tyler as his friend with benefits, along with Lana Kane, Judy Greer and Chris Parnell.

Archer was created by Reed and Floyd County Productions and is executive produced by Reed and Thompson. It comes from FX Productions.