New Hires and Promotions at National Geographic Channel

The National Geographic Channel has promoted one executive and hired two new executives on the programming side.

Char Serwa, senior executive producer for the channel, has been named VP of production, and will head up all original programming.

Cindy Linnell, director of production operations at Tiger/Tigress Productions (Discovery Channel, TLC, and Animal Planet), has joined the channel as director of production management. She will concentrate on co-productions and commissioned programming.

Joyce Romano, an independent consultant, has joined as director of program planning and budget.

The Washington-based Nat Geo is a co-venture of National Geographic and Fox.