New 'Gilmore Girls' Coming To Netflix

Netflix confirms that it is bringing back the Gilmour Girls.

Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel will star. Also returning from the original series are Sean Gunn and Keiko Agena.

The streaming service said it has not been determined exactly when the new episodes will premiere or how many episodes will be produced.

The show will be produced by Dorothy Parker Drank Here Productions in association with Warner Bors.

Amy Sherman-Palladino is the creator and executive producer. She's writing and directing the series along with Daniel Palladino, who is also an EP.